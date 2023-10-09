Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Surf Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $3.41, suggesting a potential upside of 152.22%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,291.30%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Surf Air Mobility.

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.03 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.08

Surf Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39%

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.