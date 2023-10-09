T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $102.16 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

