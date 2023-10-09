Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.27.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $19.19 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.93.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
