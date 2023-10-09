TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TASK. Citigroup dropped their target price on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of TASK opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 947.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 51.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

