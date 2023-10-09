Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,199,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

