Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
