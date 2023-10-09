Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

TECK.B opened at C$55.92 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$41.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

