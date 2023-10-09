Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

TECK.B opened at C$55.92 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$41.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

