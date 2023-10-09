Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,254. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $4,093,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

