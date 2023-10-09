Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $43.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

