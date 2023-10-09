Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $53.11 on Monday. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

