The Middleby Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $124.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Middleby has a 12-month low of $122.74 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Middleby by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,688,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Middleby by 3.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Middleby by 41.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

