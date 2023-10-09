The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

