The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 179,958 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.