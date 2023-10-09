Tilray Inc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.43. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 2,636.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 414,480 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $86,301,000,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

