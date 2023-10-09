Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Titan International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TWI stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. Analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Titan International news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Titan International news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

