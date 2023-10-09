Top KingWin Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 16th (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Top KingWin’s (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 16th. Top KingWin had issued 2,750,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
TCJH stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.
About Top KingWin
