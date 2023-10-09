Top KingWin Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 16th (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Top KingWin’s (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 16th. Top KingWin had issued 2,750,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

TCJH stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

