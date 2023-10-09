Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

