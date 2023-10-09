U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

