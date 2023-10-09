Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $45.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of -208.08 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

