Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $232.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

