UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $575.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.76 and its 200 day moving average is $490.26. The stock has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

