Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,814 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,139. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

