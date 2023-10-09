Values Added Financial LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

