Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.