Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.23.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

VRTX stock opened at $360.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

