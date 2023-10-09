W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

