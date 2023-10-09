Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE: TGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/8/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Target had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

