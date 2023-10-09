Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE: TGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/5/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/22/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/8/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/22/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Target had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
