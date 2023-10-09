Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

