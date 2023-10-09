WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.