Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Critical Survey

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group -0.85% 2.34% 1.88% AlTi Global N/A 2.19% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

55.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and AlTi Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $68.68 million 1.33 -$4.63 million ($0.10) -99.20 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

AlTi Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats AlTi Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

