Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several research analysts have commented on WWW shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 862.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 263,130 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $18,250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

