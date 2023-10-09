Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 250.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after purchasing an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.54.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

