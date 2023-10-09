Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $149.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

