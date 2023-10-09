Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

