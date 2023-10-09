Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Tower in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.23. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $159.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.47. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

