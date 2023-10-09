Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Greif by 90.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Greif by 67.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

