Zacks Research Comments on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of ALK opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

