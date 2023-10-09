Zacks Research Comments on Ball Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $46.13 on Monday. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 106.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $320,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

