Zacks Research Comments on Sunoco LP’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunoco has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $51.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.