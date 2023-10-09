Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $235.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.92. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $437.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.