Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $452.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.98. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $105,623,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,014,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

