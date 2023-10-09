Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.