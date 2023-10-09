Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $560.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,167. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

