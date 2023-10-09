Zacks Research Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

