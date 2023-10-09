Zacks Research Weighs in on Greif, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 369.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

