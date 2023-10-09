Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. LKQ has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

