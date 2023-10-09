Zacks Research Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.76.

NYSE:TT opened at $204.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

