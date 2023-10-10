549 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.07. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

