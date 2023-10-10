9,106 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,725,000 after acquiring an additional 295,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,428,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

