9,803 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $134,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

